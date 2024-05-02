Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Brierley House centre, which served residents on the Carsic Estate, was closed last year after being heavily under-used since the pandemic.

A petition, signed by 866 people, opposed the council’s plan to bulldoze it and replace it with two bungalows for elderly people.

Angry Carsic residents also bombarded the council with comments, saying the centre was “ a vital hub that provided essential services” and that demolition would be “a travesty”.

The former Brierley House Community Centre in Sutton, which is to be demolished, despite a petition, signed by 866 people, to save it.

Labour councillor Cathy Mason, who represents the Carsic ward, led the chorus of protest, describing the Brierly Road centre as “a lifeline for the elderly and disabled” and the only purpose-built venue for the community.

However, the council’s leader, Cllr Jason Zadrozny (Ashfield Independents), said there were five other public buildings within a one-mile radius that residents could use, while the new homes were desperately needed.

Other planning applications to gain permission from the council include:

Unit C, 28 Oddicroft Lane, Sutton – three temporary classrooms.

3A Sandown Road, Sutton – single-storey rear extension to replace conservatory.

Land at Hilltop Farm, Back Lane, Sutton – construction of three dwellings and detached garages.

3 Oak View Rise, Harlow Wood – two-storey and single-storey front, side and rear extensions, and lowering of driveway.

Dunsil Farm, Silverhill Lane, Sutton – lawful development certificate for static caravan on front drive/garden.

64 Mabel Avenue, Sutton – two-storey side extension and installation of pitched roof.

2 Shelford Avenue, Kirkby— single-storey side and rear extension, and installation of dormer.

40 Farndale Road, Sutton – single-storey rear extension.

2 Hill Crescent, Sutton – conversion of integral garage into kitchen.

63 Dalestorth Road, Sutton – single-storey rear extension.

Tool Resharpening Services, 99 Vernon Road, Kirkby – to determine if prior approval is required to convert workshop into two residential apartments.

26 Franklin Road, Jacksdale – construction of single-storey rear extension.

Additionally, these plans were refused by the council:

88 Plainspot Road, Underwood – extensions at front and side, and alterations to roof, including addition of dormer windows.