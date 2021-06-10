Sutton councillor demands action over dumped supermarket trolleys

Coun Dave Hennigan, who represents Sutton Central and New Cross, says council workers are removing trolleys left on parks and in streets on a daily basis in the town.

The councillor even likens some areas of Sutton to the set of iconic TV show Supermarket Sweep, saying workers have to make a ‘trolley dash’ each morning.

He said the council would now be writing to supermarket bosses calling for them to take more measures to secure their trolleys.

Ashfield District Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny with a trolley

“Our environment and waste teams are busy enough without having to collect and return the increasing number of trolleys left on the parks and streets of Sutton,” said Coun Hennigan

"They often start each morning going off on a mad trolley dash across Sutton.”

Coun Hennigan says he has reported numerous incidents of stolen and dumped shopping trolleys over the past few months.

They are often filled with rubbish and sometimes used to transport the proceeds of burglaries.

“Some residents are also using them to fly-tip their dumped rubbish,” he said.

Coun Hennigan said the council had ‘a good working relationship’ with supermarkets but insisted more needs to be done to secure the trolleys.

"We waste a huge amount of time returning trolleys however when we could be prioritising other things. If we got a pound back for each one – we’d earn a fortune,” he said.

“Our supermarkets must lose a lot by not securing their property. I reported three this morning full of rubbish on the Samaritan’s Car Park on Bowne Street, in Sutton.

"We hope our supermarkets will deal with this growing problem. They have been dumped in the pond on Sutton Lawn, across the park, on our streets and alleyways.

"We need to work together to stop this. I have asked our teams at the council to look out for anyone on the move with a shopping trolley.”