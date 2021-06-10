New homes to be built on site of vandalised former care building in Mansfield

Twenty-two apartments and dormer bungalows will be built at the former Forest Care Home, just off Southwell Road West, after the plans received the ‘unanimous approval’ of Mansfield District Council planners.

Developers ALB Group are behind the scheme to breathe new life into the site, where the Forest House building has stood empty since 2017 and fallen into neglect after being a target for vandalism.

The empty building is part of a much wider development of care houses and centres on the land near the Barchester Forest Care Home, which is further along the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An artist's impression of the development, off Southwell Road West in Mansfield.

It will remain open and is understood to be unaffected by the development.

Arran Bailey, managing director at ALB Group, said: “We are over the moon to have been granted planning permission on this site.

“We think it is in an ideal location, which is just off one of the main roads in and out of Mansfield, making it ideal for commuters into Nottingham.

"The site will provide ample parking for all residents, and we are looking forward to getting started on the development.”Once complete, the 22 apartments will comprise of 18 one-bed and four two-bed flats and the five dormer bungalows will all be one-bedroom – all being built by Hallsgrove Construction.

Mr Bailey added: “The Initial preparations are now underway at the site, and the works will start onsite in four weeks. We hope that the first homes will be ready by this time next year.”