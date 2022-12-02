April Hunt, who works at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Sutton as a human resources business partner, was nominated for the award by her colleagues.

April, who has worked for Amazon since September, is a passionate supporter of the Sutton community in her spare time.

This support, which includes founding a youth club, hosting community Christmas dinners and running a community choir, has seen her receive a nomination in this year’s Amazon Stars awards programme.

Sutton woman April Hunt has been nominated for an Amazon Stars award. Photo: Richard Grange

Now in its third year, Amazon Stars is a UK-wide campaign which recognises and rewards Amazon employees who make an outstanding contribution to the local community by using their skills, time and knowledge to help others.

April’s support of her community means she could win one of three £1,500 Dream Boxes, the top prize awarded as part of the Amazon Stars programme – she will find out in the coming weeks if she has won.

As a mother of two teenagers, April saw a gap in the community for a place where children and teenagers could hang out and took it upon herself to fill it.

She wanted to ensure children in the area stayed on the right path and had a safe, warm place to meet.

With this on her mind, April started a youth club for children and teenagers where they could enjoy games, music, activities and hot food.

In her spare time, April also loves to sing and found that other ladies in Sutton enjoyed this too but didn’t have a collective group to sing with.

As a result, April started a community choir which meets every Wednesday to sing and have fun.

Alongside running the youth club and choir, April and her family are passionate about tackling loneliness in the community.

Last year, April and her family began a tradition of hosting community Christmas meals for those living alone.

April said: “Children and young people need a safe, warm space to see their friends, socialise and have fun.

The youth club I’ve created is exactly what was needed for the community, as spaces like this are vital to keep kids off the street and on the right path.

“Last year was our first community Christmas dinner – we cooked three courses for 26 people on Christmas Day.

“My family thought I was mad for doing this and the kitchen was a state, but the mess was worth it so no-one was left alone and hungry at Christmas.

“We can’t wait to do it again this year.

“My goal is to help even more people in the community in the future.

“If there’s something I can do to help people, I’ll always do it.

“I would like to expand the youth club and arrange a monthly meal for the elderly in Nottinghamshire for a start.

“It’s so important that we don’t forget about the vulnerable and lonely during our busy lives.”

Vivek Khanka, general manager at Amazon in Sutton, said: “April does some incredible work with charities and community organisations and everyone at Amazon is proud of her.

