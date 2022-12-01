Sherwood Forest Fishery, off Peafield Lane, Mansfield, was broken into late last month.

The burglary followed a successful summer of fully-booked free fishing sessions at the site, with more than 50 children aged eight-16 benefiting from the coaching sessions.

Paul Harding, a director of the fishery, alongside Danny Harding and Kevin Dawson, said that fishing equipment costing hundreds of pounds was taken.

Sutton Community Academy's bake sale raised more than £130 for the fishery.

He said: “To say we are gutted is an understatement.

“And to the people who have done this, I hope you are well pleased with what you have done.

“We are new owners who want to give something back to the community. And with all the improvements around the fishery, this incident has just knocked us for six.

“If anyone has any information regarding this break-in, please contact us via the fishery page, or on 07721 316334.”

Sutton Community Academy – who had booked summer sessions for some students as a goodwill gesture – has reached out to help, raising more than £130 for the fishery with a bake sale.

Paul said he was contacted by a teacher from the school on High Pavement in Sutton, who said students were horrified to hear what had happened.

Paul said: “We are truly grateful as it helps restore our faith in humanity.

