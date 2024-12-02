Sutton care home rated inadequate following series of whistleblower concerns

Stoneyford Care Home has been rated 'inadequate' by the Care Quality Commission after whistleblowers reported concerns about safety, poor hygiene, and insufficient person-centred care and support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stoneyford Care Home in Sutton has received an inadequate rating and has been placed into special measures by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

An inspection was conducted after whistleblowers raised concerns about safety at Stoneyford Care Home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findings published by the CQC indicate that these whistleblowers were worried about manual handling practices and the availability of staff to assist residents in communal areas.

Stoneyford Care Home in Sutton.

Findings have been published at: www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-14374564535/reports/AP5184/overall

Additionally, reports highlighted issues with “poor hygiene” and “inadequate infection prevention and control measures” within various parts of the home.

Stoneyford, as stated on its website at www.serene.care/stoneyford-care-home/, is described as being a “friendly, purpose-built care home with 51 beds that offers both residential and residential dementia care”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report findings highlighted several concerns and identified five regulatory breaches regarding the provision of safe treatment and care, person-centered care, dignity and respect, the condition of premises and equipment, and the overall governance of the service.

The report indicated that the service was “not effectively” meeting the needs and expectations of those it serves.

When reporting on the “safety” of the home, the inspector noted that individuals were not receiving their medications safely or in accordance with best practices.

Additionally, there were concerns about infection prevention, control, and hygiene within the home, including “urine-soaked bedding” found in one of the bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When inspecting the 'caring' aspect, which received an ‘inadequate’ rating, the report indicated that while most people reported that staff were kind and caring, they felt that staff were not always available to provide support in a person-centered manner or to address their immediate needs.

In reports on leadership, as found under 'well-led' – also rated inadequate, inspectors said: “The provider and management team were not inclusive at all levels and systems and processes for people to speak up without fear of consequence were not embedded.”

Following the special measures and inadequate findings from the July 2024 inspection, a CQC spokesperson stated that during an unannounced short visit on September 11, 2024, inspectors observed “improvements” in people's safety and enhancements in manual handling techniques.

Steven Paisley, CQC interim deputy director of operations in the midlands, said: “When we inspected Stoneyford Care Home, it was disappointing to see a home that wasn’t well managed which was reflected in the home’s culture and resulted in people being placed at risk of harm and not receiving proper care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leaders acknowledged the issues we raised and appointed a new manager.

“People often had to shout and bang objects on tables to gain staff attention due to communal areas of the home being left unsupervised for long periods of time.

“One person had to wait a while to be assisted to the toilet by a staff member.

“The management team acknowledged this issue and took action to improve staff availability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some people felt scared due to safety issues but were fearful of negative repercussions if they voiced their concerns which is really concerning in a place they call home where they should be happy, safe and comfortable.

“Staff weren’t carrying out basic hygiene and infection control tasks, which placed people at risk as well as making the home an unpleasant place to spend time due to strong odours from things like urine soaked bedding in a bedroom.

“We have told leaders where we expect to see rapid, and continued improvements and will continue to monitor the home closely to keep people safe during this time.

“We will return to check on their progress and won’t hesitate to use our regulatory powers further if people aren’t receiving the care they have a right to expect.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Serene Care, who run Stoneyford Care Home, were approached for a comment in light of the report.

In a statement issued by the care home, a spokesperson apologised for “falling short” of the expected standards and said the manager had been replaced.

They added that improvements had been recognised in a follow-up inspection by the CQC.

A spokesperson added: “While we acknowledge the serious nature of the CQC's findings, we want to assure our residents, their families, and the community that we are committed to providing the highest standard of care.

“We continue to invest in our people, our processes, and our physical environment to create a safe, supportive, and dignified environment for all residents.”