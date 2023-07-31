The team at Anchor’s Kingfisher Court care home on Kingfisher Way received the accolade from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) this week.

The authority’s robust inspection process gives care homes a rating of outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate based on five categories.

Anchor’s Kingfisher Court, which cares for 66 residents, received high marks in all five categories including safety, effectiveness, care, responsivity and leadership.

Residents and colleagues at the care home celebrating the result.

Inspectors were impressed by the friendly and supportive atmosphere of the home, noting that the service was caring and responsive to people’s needs.

Amanda Roy, manager at Anchor’s Kingfisher Court care home, said she was thrilled that the CQC had recognised their high standards and hard work.

She said: “This inspection outcome is an incredible achievement and such a deserving one.

“It is a pleasure and a privilege to work alongside such an amazing, dedicated and committed team – a team that has pushed boundaries to strive for excellence in all aspects of service delivery, thus ensuring all our residents live their best lives, empowering them, motivating them, supporting them and comforting them.

“We will go on supporting each other and our residents, nurturing, developing and evolving into a team that is more than just a team, we are family.”

Resident Sheila aged 93 years, who has lived at Kingfisher Court for four years, said: “I was pleased that the recent report by the CQC on our home contained positive affirmation of the high standards being achieved.

“I can confirm that the staff here are consistently efficient and friendly, and that all the residents feel safe in the knowledge that they are being cared for in the best possible way.

“The en-suite residents’ rooms as well as other spaces are attractive with quality fittings and decor. Special attention is given to cleaning and laundry too. The meals are varied, and a choice of alternatives are always on offer.

“We also feel confident in the way the staff ensure that residents’ privacy and special needs are observed, and we very much enjoy all the activities that are arranged.