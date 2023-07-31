Sadness as historic Sutton church closes doors after more than 110 years

The United Reformed Church, on High Pavement in the town, held its final service on Sunday, July 23.

Although the building was erected in 1906, the unique church has a colourful history with origins dating back to troubled times in the 17th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The church started life in 1651 under the care of Rev James in Moorgreen, during the Civil War between King Charles I and Parliament.

The United Reformed Church, on High Pavement, Sutton. (Image: Google Maps)

In 1662, Parliament invited his son, King II to return to the throne, after which he introduced the Act of Uniformity and all churches had to conform to the Book of Common Prayer. Around 2,000 priests refused and were ejected from the Church of England.

The Rev Tuke, from Moorgreen, then came to Sutton and joined the dissenters – who met in secret. Soon after, he was arrested and put in prison for three years for preaching the gospel.

Despite this, the church kept meeting in secret until a future King – William III – introduced the Act of Toleration in 1689, which meant they could meet openly once more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, after hundreds of years based in small venues around Sutton, the church as it stands today was built at the top of Victoria Street in 1906.

Inside the United Reformed Church. (Photo: Darron Ellis)

Long-standing church elder Bill Gibson said: “My first memory of the church was in 1951 when it celebrated its 300th anniversary by flood lighting the outside of the building, lighting up the dull days of post-war Britain.

“By the 1960s there was a new young people’s group which was successful in contributing a number of members and deacons to the church.”

The church continued to flourish throughout the 70s, 80s and 90s and celebrated its 350th anniversary at the start of the new millennium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, despite the installation of a new roof in 2012, numbers began to dwindle and the Covid-19 pandemic hit hard.

Inside the church. (Photo: Darron Ellis)

Bill added: “Before and following Covid we found ourselves short of people to run the church and a falling congregation.

“So it is with great sadness that a decision was made to close this historic church.”