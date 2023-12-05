Guide Dogs partner with Mansfield college to help improve experience for visually impaired students

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs has partnered with Mansfield’s West Nottinghamshire College to help ensure staff know how to guide students around campus who are visually impaired.

Support staff and tutors attended the charity’s Community Sighted Guide training last month and as part of the course you learn how to guide someone who is visually impaired, safely, through doorways, up and down stairs and busy areas.

Nichola Bonsall, My Sighted Guide Community development officer at Guide Dogs, who ran the training, said: “We understand that living with sight loss is different for everyone, so we offer services in addition to our dogs, including our Community Sighted Guide training.

“We are proud to have partnered with West Nottinghamshire College so that staff feel well-prepared to support students, living with a sight condition, on campus.”

Rachel Fletcher, vision impairment manager at West Nottinghamshire College, said: “The teams enjoyed the training session from start to finish.

“The trainer was knowledgeable, engaging and was able to answer all of our questions, giving great examples and talking through many different scenarios.

“We respect Guide Dogs enormously for what they do and to receive training from their amazing service ensures that the support we deliver here at West Notts College will always be at the highest standard for our learners.”

The college has a specialist team of experienced learning support practitioners and learning support assistants who provide support for learners with a wide range of vision impairments and eye conditions across all its campuses.

To find out more about the free Community and Corporate Sighted Guide Training run by Guide Dogs, visit www.guidedogs.org.uk.

