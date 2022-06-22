Sutton Amazon staff support children’s hospice with big donation

The Amazon fulfilment centre in Sutton has donated £2,000 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, near Worksop, which supports young patients and their families.

The hospice supports parents and carers through respite and short breaks, and helps brothers and sisters who may be feeling sad, lonely, or confused about the situation their family is experiencing, alongside music therapy, physiotherapy and end-of-life care and bereavement support for families facing the loss of a child.

Amazon Sutton finance manager Victoria Wharmby, who nominated the charity, said: “The team at Bluebell Wood do incredible things for families in our community and beyond who face an impossibly difficult time in their lives.”

Vivek Khanka, Amazon Sutton site leader, said: “The team is pleased to support the great work of Bluebell Wood. It is a lifeline to many families.”