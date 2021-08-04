Sutton Amazon centre donates £1,000 to Worksop-based LGBT+ charity
A donation of £1000 was made by the Sutton-based Amazon fulfilment centre to a Nottinghamshire LGBT+ support charity.
The money was given to Worksop-based LGBT+ Service Nottinghamshire which provides services for young people, aged 11-25 and families. The charity also provides training and consultancy for professionals across the private, public and voluntary sectors.The donation, which followed the company’s celebration of Pride Week was part of Amazon’s programme to support communities around its locations.Georgia Akuwudike, site leader at the Sutton Amazon plant, said: “We hope this donation supports the charity’s services throughout Nottinghamshire.”
Yasmin Scollard, who nominated the Nottinghamshire charity added: “I hope the donation gives the charity a boost during what continues to be a challenging year.”Christie Conroy from the charity said: “We are grateful for this donation. The money will be used to maintain our services, including counselling and support for young people, parents or carers. For information on Amazon community support visit: https://blog.aboutamazon.co.uk/amazons-actions-to-help-employees-communities-and-customers-affected-by-covid-19.