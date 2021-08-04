Holly Willoughby from Rainworth, and her four-legged best friend Dodger the cocker spaniel started their summer holidays with a stay at the Young Kennel Club Summer Camp.

Holly joined 40 other dog-loving children, aged from seven to 16 years old, for a range of canine training activities, including dog handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heel-work to music.

The club’s annual camp event is this year being held from August 1-6, at a new location on the Rutland Showground, at Oakham, in Rutland. The ground has been transformed specially for the week to allow the youngsters to have fun whilst learning new skills.

Holly Willoughby and Dodger

The popular camp also provides a way for children to stay active and make new friends, whilst taking part in a wide range of dog training and other social events. The programme is packed with activities and evening entertainment, keeping the youngsters busy from morning until night.

A typical day includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from canine experts. Evening activities include a quiz night and sports evening.

Holly said: “The best thing about being part of the Young Kennel Club is definitely all the dogs. Oh, and agility! I’m just really excited about being here!”

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club, said: “The annual summer camp is a highlight in the Young Kennel Club calendar and we were delighted to see so many members return this year and be reunited with their friends.

“We are so proud of the wealth of talent and dedication displayed by our members and they really promote everything that the Young Kennel Club stands for - teamwork, developing skills and building self-confidence, as well as responsible dog ownership. Nothing can match the enthusiasm and passion of YKC Summer Camp.”

Any young dog fans interested in taking part in future Young Kennel Club events should visit ykc.org.uk to find out more and how to become a member.