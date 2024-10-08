Suspected thieves found in Edwinstowe field by torch-carrying police officers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two suspected thieves were found hiding in a farmer’s field in Edwinstowe by torch-carrying police officers.

Police attended Mill Lane, Edwinstowe, following reports of two people acting suspiciously.

The unknown duo were allegedly seen trying car door handles and going through people’s gardens.

Police officers arrived around 12.35pm on Sunday, October 6, at which point two people reportedly ran from the scene.

Operational Support officers then conducted a search of the surrounding area, including a large field off Occupation Lane.

Aided by torches and a drone flying overhead, a pair of suspects were found soon afterwards hiding among the lines of crops.

A backpack was also recovered, which contained bolt croppers, a headtorch, a shovel and ropes.

Following this discovery, two men, aged 40 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft of a motor vehicle.

Sergeant Ian Coleman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The officers involved in this incident did a cracking job in tracking down and detaining two suspects.

“Despite it being pitch black, they were able to wade through a field and – with the aid of a drone flying overhead – find two people among the crops.

“Of course, we would not have been able to respond as quickly as we did, had we not been called about people reportedly trying car door handles.

“We’d like to thank the member of the public who reported this incident, and urge others to do likewise in the future, so that we can look to take action.”