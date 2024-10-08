Photos: Mansfield pet groomers supply Halloween photoshoot for dogs groomed in October

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Oct 2024, 10:08 BST
‘On All Pawz Pet Supplies' is offering a spooky photoshoot for all dogs groomed this October – and here is how you can get involved.

On All Paws, located on Portland Street in Mansfield Woodhouse, is embracing the spooky season with Halloween-themed photoshoots for every dog groomed in October.

All images can be printed on various products without the watermark, if dog owners wish to purchase a keepsake.

Visit www.facebook.com/onallpawz for more details.

The following 12 photos have kindly been shared by On All Pawz...

Every dog booked for grooming in October will receive a Halloween-themed bandana and have a spooky photo taken. To get in touch, call 01623 405309, send an email to onallpawz@gmail.com, or visit onallpawz.com for more details.

1. Spooky and sweet

Every dog booked for grooming in October will receive a Halloween-themed bandana and have a spooky photo taken. To get in touch, call 01623 405309, send an email to [email protected], or visit onallpawz.com for more details. Photo: On All Pawz

Photo Sales
For more details and pricing, visit: shop.onallpawz.com/products/halloween

2. Fresh and spooky

For more details and pricing, visit: shop.onallpawz.com/products/halloween Photo: On All Pawz

Photo Sales
The announcement of the photoshoot was well received by customers, with many expressing enthusiasm to have their dogs photographed during spooky season.

3. Picture pawfect

The announcement of the photoshoot was well received by customers, with many expressing enthusiasm to have their dogs photographed during spooky season. Photo: On All Pawz

Photo Sales
Remember that On All Pawz will also be hosting Christmas-themed photo sessions in December.

4. Themed photos

Remember that On All Pawz will also be hosting Christmas-themed photo sessions in December. Photo: On All Pawz

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Mansfield
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice