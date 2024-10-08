Photos: Mansfield pet groomers supply Halloween photoshoot for dogs groomed in October

On All Paws, located on Portland Street in Mansfield Woodhouse, is embracing the spooky season with Halloween-themed photoshoots for every dog groomed in October.
All images can be printed on various products without the watermark, if dog owners wish to purchase a keepsake.
The following 12 photos have kindly been shared by On All Pawz...
1. Spooky and sweet
Every dog booked for grooming in October will receive a Halloween-themed bandana and have a spooky photo taken. To get in touch, call 01623 405309, send an email to [email protected], or visit onallpawz.com for more details. Photo: On All Pawz
2. Fresh and spooky
For more details and pricing, visit: shop.onallpawz.com/products/halloween Photo: On All Pawz
3. Picture pawfect
The announcement of the photoshoot was well received by customers, with many expressing enthusiasm to have their dogs photographed during spooky season. Photo: On All Pawz
4. Themed photos
Remember that On All Pawz will also be hosting Christmas-themed photo sessions in December. Photo: On All Pawz
