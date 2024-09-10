Suspected shoplifter who tried to steal doughnuts caught by two off-duty police officers in Mansfield

A suspected shoplifter wanted on suspicion of a number of thefts was caught with a quantity of stolen doughnuts by two off-duty police officers in Mansfield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at the Co-op store in Southwell Road West at around 8pm on Thursday, September 5.

The two officers were walking towards the store car park when they heard shouting coming from inside the Co-op.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then heard a member of store staff asking the customer to leave. They watched the customer being escorted out before she snatched a quantity of doughnuts.

A suspected shoplifter was caught with a quantity of stolen doughnuts

She was detained by the off-duty police officers before uniformed officers arrived.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of shoplifting.

She was further arrested on suspicion of three other shop thefts in the area and remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neighbourhood Inspector Charlotte Ellam said: “This was a fantastic result by the two off-duty police officers who stopped a suspected shoplifter in their tracks.

“We know the impact that shoplifting has on our local stores and are determined to ensure those who commit these offences are caught.

“Shoplifting is not a victimless crime and can cause immense alarm and distress for staff working in these stores. They should be able to work without fear of being targeted.

“Thanks to the quick response by these two off-duty police officers, a 34-year-old woman now remains in our custody.”

If you have witnessed a crime or have information that could help the police in an ongoing investigation call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.