Police shut down cannabis factory in two neighbouring Mansfield homes
Officers attended a house in Alcock Avenue, Mansfield, around 8am on Monday (9 September) following a tip-off the property was being used to cultivate the Class B drug.
They discovered plasterboard was covering the property’s windows.
After gaining entry, officers found the house and a connecting address next door were full of cannabis plants and equipment to power the grow.
Around 450 plants in total were found growing inside multiple rooms across both properties.
There was also evidence that attempts had been made to bypass the electricity supply.
A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug.
Sergeant Neil Priestley, of the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team, said: “This was a large grow which would have provided substantial profits for the criminals behind it.
“It is always good news when we can disrupt this criminal behaviour by putting the grow out of use.
“We’re thankful for information from the public which has alerted us to this grow. If you believe cannabis is being cultivated on your street please get in touch with police.
“Grows of this nature attract further crime and are extremely dangerous as a fire risk.
“Please help us to take the positive action needed to put them out of use, make arrests and seize and destroy the drugs.”
If you would like to report an incident to the police you can call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.