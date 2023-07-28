'Cannabis grower' had been sleeping on single mattress in kitchen at Kirkby house as police close down operation

Officers forced their way into the property in Milton Street at around 9am on Tuesday, July 25.

The property was decked in cannabis plants and the electricity had been bypassed making the property extremely dangerous.

Officers noticed that a single mattress had been placed in a small part of the kitchen, sectioned off with some material resembling a curtain.

Hundreds of cannabis plants were discovered at a property in Kirkby

It is believed these were the living conditions of the occupant who would have been responsible for controlling the cannabis factory.

No one was at the address when police carried out the warrant.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Hewitt said: “Cannabis factories like this show the true extent of the living conditions of those working inside them. There were few amenities with a single mattress in the kitchen where someone will have slept.

“The property was also set up in a way that would be extremely dangerous for neighbours had a fire broke out. Cannabis factories bring all types of anti-social behaviour to an area and thankfully we have now closed this one down.

"This is one of a number of warrants we have conducted on cannabis operations in the area recently.

“We are now building an intelligence picture of who was responsible for this operation so we can start making some arrests.