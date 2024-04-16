Man arrested and drugs and weapon seized after car crash near Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers on patrol on the A617 near Mansfield spotted a car travelling at high speed around 1.50am on Monday, April 15.

They followed the car at a safe distance before the vehicle collided with the central reservation and ended up on the opposite side of the carriageway.

A suspect was seen running away from the scene and into nearby gardens. He was located by officers a short time later underneath a van.

During searches, officers found cannabis, a baseball bat, a large amount of cash and multiple mobile phones.

The suspect also tested positive for cannabis following a roadside drugs wipe.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class B drug, dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, drug-driving and possession of an offensive weapon.

Inspector Declan Bourne, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The response officers on duty should be commended for their determination to track down this suspect.

“They have then carried out exemplary searches of both the suspect and vehicle, which have allowed us to take drugs and an offensive weapon off the streets.