Suspected dangerous driver tracked down by police dog and arrested in Sutton

A suspected dangerous driver was tracked down by a police dog and arrested.

Police Dog Seth sprang into action on Saturday, September 14, after officers followed a car through Sutton.

The vehicle passed through multiple red lights, mounted kerbs and drove towards oncoming traffic as it was pursued by highly trained police drivers.

The car was found abandoned a short time later, at which point Seth and his handler were called in to search for the occupants.

Police Dog Seth is a a two-year-old Belgian Malinois

Seth, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois, soon established a scent and found a suspect in a row of bushes.

Jack Williamson, 29, has since been charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Williamson, of Farnsworth Grove, Huthwaite, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court and was remanded into custody.

He is due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on October 7.

Sergeant Nick Dachtler, of Nottinghamshire Police’s dog unit, said: “Seth is still a young dog but has made an outstanding start to his policing career.

“He has already tracked down multiple suspects and is gaining a reputation as an excellent tracker.”