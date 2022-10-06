Suspect who 'waved a knife in the street' found after officers spot clue outside Mansfield house

Officers were called to Broomhill Lane, Mansfield, shortly before 4pm on Wednesday, October 4, after a man reportedly produced a knife while arguing with a woman through a window at her flat.

It is alleged he told the woman he was a “criminal” and that “you don’t want to make me your enemy”.

He then left the scene alongside a second person who was using a mobility scooter.

A swift police response led to the arrest of a suspect after a man was reported to have waved a knife in the street

Officers quickly attended and stopped at a house in nearby Westfield Lane after spotting a mobility scooter outside.

They went inside the house and found a man who matched the description of the knifeman.

The 34-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

He was further arrested on suspicion of theft after checks found he was wanted in relation to a series of shoplifting offences.

Detective Inspector Andy Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The force’s priority is to keep people safe and officers will always do everything they can to protect the public when dealing with these types of incidents.

“Thanks to some good police teamwork a man was arrested on suspicion of multiple offences. Nottinghamshire Police takes these sort of incidents very seriously and our investigation remains ongoing.”