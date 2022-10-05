Mansfield needs more steward volunteers to support the Covid-19 vaccination programme

The Covid-19 booster programme has launched to bolster the immunity of priority groups including, those clinically at risk and people aged 50 and over, as the challenging colder months approach.

By volunteering with NHS Volunteer Responders, steward volunteers are a vital part of the team delivering the Covid-19 vaccination, and keeping the most vulnerable people in their area safe.

Steward volunteers support NHS staff at vaccination sites with non-clinical tasks, including ensuring efficient and safe movement of patients through the process and identifying people who require additional support.

The NHS and NHS Volunteer Responders are calling for more people in Mansfield to volunteer to support the Covid-19 vaccination programme

There are many shifts to be filled in Mansfield, and as shifts are flexible and booked via the GoodSAM mobile phone app, volunteers have total control of choosing their shifts. Steward Volunteering is a social, team-based role in which volunteers can form great connections with their communities. Expenses are covered and no experience or qualifications are required as a full briefing is provided on site.

Volunteers are being asked to commit to at least one shift per week and Mansfield Community Hospital is just one of the local sites looking for steward volunteers

Chitra Acharya, an NHS volunteer responder from the East Midlands, said: "I have truly enjoyed doing my bit as a steward volunteer to help protect my community from Covid, and I have met some brilliant people along the way. I will be continuing in my role for as long as I'm needed as it’s one of the most rewarding things I have ever done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those interested in volunteering to protect their community against Covid-19 can visit www.nhsvolunteerresponders.org.uk to sign up as a steward volunteer. If enough volunteers sign up in Mansfield to sufficiently support the local sites, recruitment may be closed. But volunteers will still be able to register their interest to be on standby and next in line to be called upon if help is needed at a later date.