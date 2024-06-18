Suspect tracked down and charged after machete brandished in Sutton street

By Shelley Marriott
Published 18th Jun 2024, 11:58 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A suspect was tracked down and arrested by police after a machete was reportedly wielded in a Sutton street.

Officers from the county priority tasking team attended Outram Street, Sutton, following reports of a disturbance around 11am on June 7.

Although they were initially unable to find the person responsible, members of the policing team were able to identify a suspect by reviewing local CCTV footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Officers then attended and searched a property in Sutton on Thursday, June 13, which resulted in the discovery and seizure of a machete.

Police were called to Outram Street in SuttonPolice were called to Outram Street in Sutton
Police were called to Outram Street in Sutton

An unnamed 14-year-old boy was located inside and arrested.

The suspect was charged with possessing a knife in a public place and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.

The boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been released on conditional bail ahead of an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 26.

Read More
Man with dagger, flick knife and axe walked away from confrontation in Mansfield

Sergeant Jonny Groves, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county priority tasking team, said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to secure this charge, following some great work by my officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Despite nobody being around when we arrived and searched the scene, the team was able to identify a suspect after accessing the footage available.

“Anyone who carries a knife or bladed weapon in public needs to know this will never be tolerated by the police and will lead to action being taken.

“Anything we can do as a force to take machetes and other weapons away from our streets is a positive thing, so we will continue to aim to do precisely that.”