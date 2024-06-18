Suspect tracked down and charged after machete brandished in Sutton street
Officers from the county priority tasking team attended Outram Street, Sutton, following reports of a disturbance around 11am on June 7.
Although they were initially unable to find the person responsible, members of the policing team were able to identify a suspect by reviewing local CCTV footage.
Officers then attended and searched a property in Sutton on Thursday, June 13, which resulted in the discovery and seizure of a machete.
An unnamed 14-year-old boy was located inside and arrested.
The suspect was charged with possessing a knife in a public place and using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress.
The boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been released on conditional bail ahead of an appearance at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 26.
Sergeant Jonny Groves, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county priority tasking team, said: “We’re really pleased to have been able to secure this charge, following some great work by my officers.
“Despite nobody being around when we arrived and searched the scene, the team was able to identify a suspect after accessing the footage available.
“Anyone who carries a knife or bladed weapon in public needs to know this will never be tolerated by the police and will lead to action being taken.
“Anything we can do as a force to take machetes and other weapons away from our streets is a positive thing, so we will continue to aim to do precisely that.”