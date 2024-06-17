Man with dagger, flick knife and axe walked away from confrontation in Mansfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who walked away from a confrontation in Mansfield that could have escalated into violence was armed with a dagger, a flick knife and an axe, a court has heard.

James Quinn argued with a man who called the police and claimed Quinn assaulted him with a flick knife, in the early hours of May 26, said prosecutor Kerry Close.

"The two were known to each other and they got into an argument," she said.

When police located him on Ravensdale Road and asked "Where is the knife?" Quinn showed them a bag which also contained the other weapons.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He made full admissions when he was interviewed and claimed he forgot they were in the bag.

A check of CCTV showed Quinn walking away from his alleged victim and off into the woods.

None of the allegations were supported and the police took no further action.

The court heard Quinn has a relevant previous conviction for possessing a blade from 2004 and a "second strike" knife offence triggers an automatic six-month prison sentence.

He has 25 previous convictions for 45 offences, including violence and fraud, and was jailed in 2014 for assaulting an emergency worker.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Quinn deserved credit for his early admissions and prompt guilty plea.

Quinn, aged 36, formerly of Chadburn Road, Mansfield, and now of Downcraig Terrace, Glasgow, admitted three counts of possessing bladed articles when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, via video-link, on Tuesday.