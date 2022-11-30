Officers were alerted to a series of offences yesterday (Tuesday, November 29) in Mansfield Woodhouse, in Leam Glen, Leeming Lane South, Arun Dale, Candlemass Court and Richmond Drive.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary and one count of vehicle interference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 41-year-old man has been arrested

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Burglary is a horrible offence that is deeply upsetting to victims. We understand that and ensure that officers are sent to every break-in that is reported to us.

“This recent spate in offences has caused considerable concern in the local community and I am pleased we now have a suspect in custody.”

Advertisement Hide Ad