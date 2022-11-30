CCTV appeal to find woman following fire at derelict building in Mansfield
Police officers investigating a building fire in Mansfield have released an image of a woman they believe could have important information.
Officers were called to Newcastle Street, Mansfield, after receiving reports a derelict building was on fire on October 17, at about 1.45am.
A joint investigation between Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service has since determined the fire was more than likely started deliberately.
Inquiries are still ongoing into the incident, with police releasing a CCTV image of a woman they believe could help them with their investigation.
Most Popular
PC Abigail Green, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We have reasons to believe this fire was started on purpose, so we are determined to find whoever was responsible.
“We believe the woman in this picture could have valuable information about what happened, so we would naturally like to speak to her as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 37 of October 17.