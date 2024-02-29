Offences range from theft to false imprisonment and
1. Mason Perkins
Mason Perkins, aged 25, formerly of Moor Street, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent to endanger life, supplying Class B drugs and offering to supply Class A drugs. He was jailed for eight-and-a-half years for the assault and three years for the Class A drugs charge. An additional 11 month sentence for the other drugs offence will be served concurrently. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police) Photo: Mason Perkins
2. Tomas Dunka
Tomas Dunka, 35, formerly of Skipton Circus, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to false imprisonment and breaching a restraining order which was imposed in November 2022. He was jailed for two years and four months when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court and made subject of an indefinite restraining order. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Tomas Dunka
3. Nigel Feckey
Nigel Feckey, 63, of Fredrick Street, Sutton, pleaded guilty to attempting to meet a child after grooming and two counts of attempting to incite a child into sexual activity. He was jailed for a total of four years and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order. He must also sign on the Sex Offenders' Register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Nigel Feckey
4. Caden Crossley
Caden Crossley, aged 29, formerly of Leeds, pleaded guilty to rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault and was given a 12 year extended sentence. Crossley, who is already serving a five-year jail sentence after he was convicted of firearms offences in March 2023, will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will restrict his activities when he is released from prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Caden Crossley