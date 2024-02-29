4 . Caden Crossley

Caden Crossley, aged 29, formerly of Leeds, pleaded guilty to rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault and was given a 12 year extended sentence. Crossley, who is already serving a five-year jail sentence after he was convicted of firearms offences in March 2023, will also be the subject of a sexual harm prevention order that will restrict his activities when he is released from prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Caden Crossley