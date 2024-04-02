Suspect in court after cannabis grow uncovered in Mansfield
Officers acting on intelligence attended the address in Padley Hill in the early hours of Tuesday, March 27.
After noticing a distinct smell of the drug, the officers forced entry and discovered around 150 plants of varying ages spread across multiple rooms in the terraced property.
The plants have since been taken away and destroyed and all growing equipment put beyond use.
Remedial works were also required to fix dangerous alterations to the electrical system.
Afrim Zogu, aged 29, was arrested at the scene and was later charged with producing a controlled Class B drug.
Zogu, of Padley Hill, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 28, and was remanded in custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 24.
PC William Green, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Cannabis grows of this nature pose a significant fire risk to neighbouring properties and can also become a magnet for other criminal offences.
“I am pleased we have been able to take this grow out of circulation and charge a suspect.”