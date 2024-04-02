Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers attended the semi-detached property in The Green at 10.40am on Thursday, March 21, and found more than 250 plants inside.

The plants, which were spread across multiple rooms, have now been seized.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An array of electrical and growing equipment has also been put beyond use.

The pair appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

Nazmije Dushku, aged 40, and Heneri Dushku, aged 21, have been charged with producing a controlled drug.