Pair charged after Mansfield Woodhouse cannabis grow uncovered
Two people have appeared in court after police officers uncovered a large cannabis grow at a house in Mansfield Woodhouse.
Officers attended the semi-detached property in The Green at 10.40am on Thursday, March 21, and found more than 250 plants inside.
The plants, which were spread across multiple rooms, have now been seized.
An array of electrical and growing equipment has also been put beyond use.
Nazmije Dushku, aged 40, and Heneri Dushku, aged 21, have been charged with producing a controlled drug.
They appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 30, and were remanded into custody to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 15.