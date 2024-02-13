Suspect charged after police raid uncovers cannabis grow in Mansfield
Acting on intelligence, officers from the Mansfield neighbourhood policing team carried out a Misuse of Drugs Act warrant at a house in Windsor Road, Mansfield.
They found 74 plants located within four different grow rooms and arrested a man inside the address during the proactive raid on Monday, February 12.
Besar Hadroj, 19, of Windsor Road, Mansfield, has subsequently been charged with production of cannabis and was due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, February 13).
PC Joley Sissons, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an intelligence-led warrant and we are grateful for the information provided which allowed us to take this positive action.
“This property had been turned into a cannabis factory, with the drug being cultivated in multiple rooms.
“Cannabis production is invariably linked to wider, organised criminality and can also create issues and dangers for people living in our communities.
“Unsuspecting neighbouring families can be put at risk by rival criminal gangs if they target the crop to steal the plants.
“Cannabis grows are also directly linked to the exploitation of vulnerable people and are major fire hazards too, putting neighbouring properties and those who live in them in serious danger.
“Whenever we discover grows of this nature we also carry out further inquiries with the owner or landlord of the property.
“I would urge anyone who believes cannabis is being produced in their neighbourhood to get in touch.”