Sutton man contacted ex-partner nine years after he was banned for stalking her
Lee Robertson sent the woman a friend request on Instagram on August 21 last year which she blocked immediately and told police it made her feel vulnerable and put her on edge.
Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said their nine-month relationship ended in 2015 and he was convicted of stalking and harassment that December.
He received a suspended prison sentence and a restraining order was imposed indefinitely.
In a statement his victim said she supported the prosecution, adding: "I have tried to forget the past. With his personality I think he will try and contact me.”
Mark Stocks, mitigating, said: “The intention was to inform her that a dog they bought together had died.
"It's worth noting the order was made in 2015 and the defendant has never appeared in court before for breaching it. It is a relatively minor breach and I would submit you can deal with it quite leniently.
"She now lives in Sussex so the risk of them having any physical contact is greatly reduced by the geographical distance
“He was told this would be dealt with by way of a police caution. He deserves full credit for his admission.”
Robertson, aged 40, of Bentinck Street, Sutton, admitted harassment - breach of a restraining order, when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.
He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.