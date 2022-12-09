Suspect bailed after series of break ins in Mansfield Woodhouse
Police investigating a series of break-ins in the Mansfield area have bailed a man arrested in connection with the burglaries.
Officers were alerted to a series of offences in Mansfield Woodhouse, on Tuesday, November 29, in Leam Glen, Leeming Lane South, Arun Dale, Candlemass Court and Richmond Drive.
A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary and one count of vehicle interference.
Police said he has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.
Insp Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Burglary is a horrible offence that is deeply upsetting to victims.
“We understand that and ensure officers are sent to every break-in that is reported to us.
“This recent spate in offences has caused considerable concern in the community.”
Anyone with any additional information about the offences is asked to call police on 101, or, alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.