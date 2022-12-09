Officers were alerted to a series of offences in Mansfield Woodhouse, on Tuesday, November 29, in Leam Glen, Leeming Lane South, Arun Dale, Candlemass Court and Richmond Drive.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of burglary, four counts of attempted burglary and one count of vehicle interference.

Police said he has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

Insp Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Burglary is a horrible offence that is deeply upsetting to victims.

“We understand that and ensure officers are sent to every break-in that is reported to us.

“This recent spate in offences has caused considerable concern in the community.”

