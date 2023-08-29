News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’

Surprise for 11-year-old Mansfield boy with 'rare' chocolate egg

An 11-year-old Mansfield boy was “surprised” to unwrap what he thought to be a “rare” two-tone chocolate egg – only to discover all was not what it seemed.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:51 BST

Henry Davies unwrapped what he thought was a kinder surprise egg at his Berry Hill home.

On Monday, August 28, Henry came across an egg with two tones of chocolate – perfectly split.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The discovery stopped the 11-year-old in his tracks as he posed for a photo with the egg and investigated its origins.

Henry Davies with his rare Kinder surprise.Henry Davies with his rare Kinder surprise.
Henry Davies with his rare Kinder surprise.
Most Popular

Henry, who got the egg from CostCutter on Jenny Becketts Lane, said he was “overwhelmed with excitement and joy” following his find.

He also said he did not eat the egg due to its “unusual” and “rare” nature.

Read More
Sherwood Forest fossil business hand over Scottish 'rare reptile' find to museum

Henry’s mum, Alison Davies, said: “Henry discovered that it was a special egg when he got home and went to open it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“His first thoughts were that he got the first half and half egg in the world.

“We didn’t know if this was a truly special egg or just a factory mishap.”

In 2019, The Sun reported that a six-year-old boy from Hertfordshire had unwrapped a “one-off” kinder surprise half chocolate egg.

At the time, Ferrero – the international company behind kinder – told the boy’s mother, that they had never come across a mixed Kinder egg.

When approached about Henry’s discovery, a spokesman from Ferrero said the egg was not a kinder product but a similar brand.

Despite this news, Henry said he was still “impressed and very pleased” with his mixed chocolate egg discovery.

Related topics:MansfieldHertfordshire