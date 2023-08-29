Henry Davies unwrapped what he thought was a kinder surprise egg at his Berry Hill home.

On Monday, August 28, Henry came across an egg with two tones of chocolate – perfectly split.

The discovery stopped the 11-year-old in his tracks as he posed for a photo with the egg and investigated its origins.

Henry Davies with his rare Kinder surprise.

Henry, who got the egg from CostCutter on Jenny Becketts Lane, said he was “overwhelmed with excitement and joy” following his find.

He also said he did not eat the egg due to its “unusual” and “rare” nature.

Henry’s mum, Alison Davies, said: “Henry discovered that it was a special egg when he got home and went to open it.

“His first thoughts were that he got the first half and half egg in the world.

“We didn’t know if this was a truly special egg or just a factory mishap.”

In 2019, The Sun reported that a six-year-old boy from Hertfordshire had unwrapped a “one-off” kinder surprise half chocolate egg.

When approached about Henry’s discovery, a spokesman from Ferrero said the egg was not a kinder product but a similar brand.