Support to help Mansfield and Ashfield pregnant women stop smoking is a success as they welcome their babies

Sherwood Forest Hospitals (SFH) Trust set up the Phoenix Team, a maternity tobacco dependence treatment service, at the end of last year to help support mothers and birthing parents to give up smoking during pregnancy.

Elisa Botham, 32, from Sutton, started smoking when she was 18. She attempted to quit twice in the past but wanted to give up while pregnant ‘not just for myself but for my baby’.

She gave up smoking during pregnancy and her son Marcus was born in July.

Liene Stepkane and baby Christina

Elisa said: “The Phoenix Team was absolutely amazing. I felt like a friend rather than a patient. They are not here to judge and there was no pressure. I was able to try different nicotine replacement products for free and do it in my own time.

“The carbon monoxide monitor showed my levels dropping from 29 to zero, which gave me the incentive to keep going.

“I feel amazing. I’m so proud of myself. I’m able to do activities, like ice skating, which I couldn’t do before without getting out of breath. I can join in with my eight-year-old daughter when she’s running around and she’s so proud of me too.

“I have an app that shows how much money I’ve saved since I stopped buying cigarettes and so far, it’s more than £1,000.

“I’ve not even thought about wanting a cigarette. If you’re pregnant and need that support the Phoenix Team is the way to go.”

Liene Stepkane, 33, from Mansfield, was referred to the Phoenix Team by her midwife during pregnancy. She successfully quit smoking ahead of the arrival of her daughter Christina Irene who was born at King’s Mill Hospital on May 10.

Liene, who started smoking six years ago and smoked ten to 15 cigarettes a day, said: “I didn’t think I was capable of giving up but with a good team around me it was much easier than I thought it would be.

“I used patches for a couple of weeks and didn’t feel like I needed to smoke at all when I put them on.

“As well as being good for my baby, I feel generally healthier since I’ve stopped smoking. I’ve been going for lots of walks and I don’t get out of breath pushing the pushchair uphill. My skin is better - everything just feels better. I’m really happy and proud of myself.

“My advice to anyone who is offered support is to just have a chat. My advisor Lisa was friendly, helpful and non-judgemental. We didn’t just talk about smoking but about life in general and all the support is free – even the Nicotine Replacement Therapy.”

Claire Allison, tobacco dependence maternity lead at SFH, said: “Smoking can cause serious health problems for both mother and baby, and that’s why the support we provide is so vitally important. Protecting the baby from tobacco smoke is one of the best things to give the child a healthy start in life.

