With many households facing financial hardship this winter, National Grid is calling on charities, councils and community groups of all sizes in Mansfield and Ashfield to apply for grants of up to £10,000 to tackle fuel poverty.

This is the latest round of grants from National Grid’s annual Community Matters Fund. Earlier this year, more than 100 grassroots organisations received crucial fuel poverty grants after making successful applications to the fund.

Alison Sleightholm, regulation and corporate director at National Grid, said: “Every family deserves to have a warm home – and tackling fuel poverty is a vital and pressing priority for us this winter.

Grants of up to £10,000 to tackle fuel poverty are available from National Grid

"Over the past two years, we have worked with partners to deliver £20 million of direct savings for over 40,000 customers struggling to pay their bills, and the Community Matters Fund, provided entirely by the company’s shareholders, promises to offer further support to our communities.

“We are looking to support, and partner with, community groups and organisations to achieve positive change, and we welcome funding applications from diverse community groups and organisations.”

Charities and community groups in the East Midlands will also have access to a range of free training and energy efficiency advice materials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Registered charities, community groups and local authorities are all eligible to apply, using the application form available at www.nationalgrid.co.uk/community-matters-fund. National Grid will consider applications for sums up to £10,000.