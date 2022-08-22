Support for pensioners in Nottinghamshire most in need of help with the cost of living

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the Government’s Household Support Fund (HSF) Nottinghamshire County Council and partners will continue to share vital money worth £5.6 million to those in immediate need of help, because of the rising costs of food and energy.

Around one-third of this money has been set aside for pensioners, which is why the county council is now writing to all those who claim Pension Credit, whether guaranteed credit or savings credit, to invite them to apply for this extra support by Tuesday, September 6.

Frontline staff across the county continue to identify households most in need, where the occupants are not of pensionable age and have no children, to ensure they receive support too.

Support is available for pensioners most in need of help with the cost of living

Eligible pensioners living in Nottinghamshire in receipt of a letter can apply in two ways.Use the online form at www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/householdsupportforpensioners or for those unable complete the form online, the council’s customer service team on 0300 500 8080 will provide help, however waiting times are expected to be longer than normal over the coming weeks.

A one-off payment can be claimed for £135 for individuals or £185 for two people from the same household receiving pension credit.

Coun John Cottee, cabinet member for communities, said: “We’re really pleased to offer this latest round of help via the HSF to pensioners who are struggling the most, particularly due to rising costs of food and energy.

“This fund has already been used to help those in low-income households via free school meals and referrals by front line workers.

“We’re working hard to distribute these letters as quickly as possible to more than 14,000 eligible pensioners or to their appointee - so please bear with us. Once you or your appointee have received the letter, please apply before the closing date on the letter to ensure you receive this support.