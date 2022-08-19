Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Four Seasons, which opened up to residents back in March 1976, has new owners following the purchase by Martin Property Group of six shopping centres UK-wide.

Mansfield District Council’s chief executive is hoping now this exciting transaction has taken place, it will be the stepping stone to generating more growth in Mansfield and a positive future for the shopping centre.

He said: “We have been notified that the Four Seasons shopping centre has been purchased by new owners this week and we would like to wish them great successes for the future, and of course welcome them to Mansfield.

The Four Seasons shopping centre has been purchased by the Martin Property Group

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The Four Seasons is a key site in the heart of the town and we look forward to hearing about their plans and what they will be doing to ensure this purchase plays an important role in the continued regeneration and growth of Mansfield.

“The council hopes this will be the catalyst to seeing new investment coming into the district.”

The shopping centre, which spans across over 50 retail units, is the home of major retailers including Boots, Primark, Clintons and JD Sports.

Gary Martin, of Martin Property Group, said: "We are delighted to complete this transaction and become the custodians of these important assets in locations right across the UK, particularly at a time where shopping centres require hands-on asset management.