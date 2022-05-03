Support for even more children in Nottinghamshire with activities and food during the school holidays

The HAF programme works collaboratively with schools, young people’s centres, district and borough councils, and external providers, to ensure there are varied and fun activities for children and young people to enjoy, as well as a substantial meal on the activity days.

The most recent delivery of the HAF programme was huge success over the spring/Easter 2022 school holiday, where children and young people were engaged in a wide range of activities, including bowling, ice skating, climbing, crafts, cooking, sports, dance, and adventure days.

To enable the continued success of recent school holiday activities and food delivery, Nottinghamshire County Council has approved the establishment of a dedicated HAF team, enabling the team to grow to five posts which will help facilitate more activities and even better planning for future school holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Holiday Activities and Food programme (HAF) is expanding in time for the summer holidays

Tom Bingley, director of TB SPORT which is one of the HAF providers, said: “It was fantastic that once again we were able to offer HAF to the children and families that we work with in schools and the community over the Easter holiday.

"We linked with many other providers, specialists and venues who offered their services to us as we strived to meet a key programme objective of providing children and young people with as much variety as possible and not just focus on sports.

“I am incredibly proud to employ a team who embrace HAF and have given children, young people and families some unforgettable experiences.

"I want to thank everyone who made our Nottinghamshire 2022 Easter HAF a success and we look forward to providing a summer programme.”