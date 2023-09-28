Support dog helps Mansfield Woodhouse NHS worker 'excel' at work and 'leave the house'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Natasha Lees from Mansfield Woodhouse is “excelling” at her job as a human resources manager with Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Integrated Care Board – thanks to Giles, an English springer spaniel who has been trained by the national Support Dogs charity.

Support Dogs trains and provides dogs to help children with autism and adults with epilepsy or a physical disability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To find out more about Support Dogs, please visit www.supportdogs.org.uk

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Natasha Lees and Giles.

Natasha, aged 42, is currently working towards a level seven senior people professional apprenticeship and has also recently completed her advanced CIPD (chartered institute of personnel and development) advanced diploma in strategic people management.

To mark National Inclusion Week (September 25 – October 1), a week of raising awareness about the need to create inclusive workplaces, Natasha highlighted how her “amazing” employers have allowed Giles to aid her working life.

At 18, Natasha had a place at Sandhurst, the prestigious Royal military academy and she had an army career lined up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But an injury to her spine while on military exercise in the Falklands put a stop to that.

Natasha has a degenerative disc disease and has since been under the care of a spinal specialist.

And rescue dog Giles has helped Natasha not only with daily tasks, but also in her work life with the NHS.

Natasha, who works hybrid remotely, said she believes her physical and mental health would have “spiralled” without Giles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Before we moved to the hybrid model, he was the main reason to get up and leave the house.

“Before I worked at home I wouldn’t have been able to attend the office without him.

“I wouldn’t have had the confidence to leave the house.

“I wouldn’t have been working where I’m working now, in the position I’m working in.

“All of what I’ve achieved is because he made it possible for me to attend an office environment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad