Memory Walk
The event was co-ordinated by Sheila Marshall, a volunteer for Eastwood Memory Cafe - a local charity helping and supporting people with early to mid-stage dementia and their carers. Sheila also volunteers for the Friends of Brinsley Headstocks and so was well placed to outline the background to this award winning mining heritage site and nature reserve.
Members and volunteers of both groups met for a gentle walk and talk around the outstanding Community Green Flag Award winning area – an accolade won for nine consecutive years. All then enjoyed a visit to the Brinsley Lodge where well-earned bacon and sausage butties and a cuppa awaited the walkers.
Sheila said later she was delighted that the walk had generated £280 for the Alzheimer’s Society. Commenting on the success of the walk, Friends Chairman Ken Hamilton, thanked all the supporters of the event. “It was a real pleasure to welcome the walkers to this little gem in the local landscape.”
Chairperson of Eastwood Memory Cafe, Diane Rowley, said "The event was truly enjoyed by all, and we look forward to returning in 2024 to see the Spring flowers in bloom. Huge thank you to all our volunteers for their support on the day and also to the Friends of Brinsley Headstocks for their time, effort and skill in managing this beautiful local area."