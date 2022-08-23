Supplier of feathers and sequins to Strictly Come Dancing and X-Factor moves into new unit at Mansfield business park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Diamante Crafts has bought a 2,500 sq ft unit at Aria Park, off Sherwood Avenue, built by commercial property developers Priority Space, working with HG Sites.

The family business, which sells quality arts and craft supplies, is expanding into its new larger workspace, in response to increased demand for its products from makers, designers and creatives across the UK.

Its colourful ostrich feathers and own-brand diamante jewels have been sought out for Anton Du Beke stage productions, Elton John music videos and Gok Wan fashion shoots. They have added sparkle and colour to Notting Hill Carnival and the latest Dumbo film produced at Pinewood Studios.

Diamante Crafts Jacqueline O’Neil with husband Mick, son James and David Woods outside their new unit at Aria Park in Mansfield

Jacqueline O’Neil, who founded the business in 2006, said: “We source our own products globally and have built a reputation for quality over the years, increasing sales ten-fold since I started running the business from my home.

“Lately, we found we were bursting out of our former rented unit at Old Mill Lane and the business was just standing still because we didn’t have the room to grow.

“The new unit we’ve bought at Aria Park allows us to extend our range and buy more in bulk so that we can respond quickly to increased demand for our products.”

Run by Jacqueline, husband Michael and their three children with one other staff member – Diamante Crafts hopes to create new jobs within the next few months.

They have already added a mezzanine floor to the unit, effectively doubling storage and display space to 5,000 sq feet, and plan to start craft classes with local makers shortly.

Lee Buchanan, director of Priority Space, said: “We’re really pleased to see Diamante Crafts move into Aria Park and expand their business.”

Jacqueline said: “We aim to boost sales via our website but also welcome shoppers to the unit.

"We already have visits from schoolteachers preparing wall displays to dance troupes getting ready for shows and even anglers making flies for fishing.