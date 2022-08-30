Supernatural creatures spotted at Mansfield attractions in new artwork by college students

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These supernatural ‘sights’ were digitally composed thanks to a hybrid project set for Level 2 Creative Media Skills students who were tasked to use their own creativity to create new digital images using both photography and 3D media skills and produce a hybrid image combining these elements.

From the class of 28 students, 14 of them had their imaginative work selected to be on display at Mansfield’s Museum on Leeming Street.

Work produced included an image of Clipstone Colliery’s familiar headstocks seemingly overtaken by a scorpion-like creature, whose web spanned the deserted building, an eerie mist was seen enveloping Mansfield’s usually busy marketplace, while Elizabethan attraction Hardwick Hall was over-shadowed by a futuristic looking spiked creature.

Design and media specialist Richard Marshall, tutor Jon Hall and students Tasha Gascoyne and Viktorija Ruba

One of the students exhibiting, Viktorija Ruba, 18, said: “I thought Hardwick Hall looked quite creepy in a way, so it would fit in well with the monster I designed. I live quite nearby to this place, so thought I’d visit again and get a photograph close up and work on this. It took about two weeks to do and I put colours in the design too.”

Meanwhile, student Tasha Gascoyne, 17, said: “I thought about King’s Mill Reservoir and the amount of water which it contains, and imagined a mysterious creature in there. I walk around the reservoir often so it came to mind easily. It took a while to blend the tentacles to look like it was coming out of the water.”

Tutor Jon Hall said: "Mansfield and the surrounding areas are steeped in a vibrant history; it's a story captured by the evolution of its landscape and married to the skills of its people, whether that be coal, steel, forest or field.

Viktorija Ruba with her hybrid image of Hardwick Hall

“However, thanks to business investment, infrastructure and input form organisations like the college, Mansfield's future is bright and digital.

"Digital artists learning how be illustrators, animators, designers and photographers sees our L2 Creative media skills students as part of that future and best placed to celebrate this in our Hybrid exhibition, fusing the landscape of Mansfield with the digital arts."