Super slimming Nottinghamshire pair reach Slimming World’s 2023 Man of the Year finals

David Keech, 45, and Gary Marshall, 63, were voted to reach the next stage of the contest by members from their local Slimming World groups.

They were then invited, along with 31 inspiring male slimmers, to share their inspirational stories at Slimming World’s Head Office in Derbyshire.

David, who slimmed from 18st to 13st 2.5lbs at the Awsworth Slimming World group, said: “I’d been unhappy with my weight for a while, yet I just didn’t face up to it.

Gary Marshall (left) and David Keech (right) have reached the semi-finals of Slimming World’s 2023 Man of the Year competition along with Rob Taylor, from Mansfield (centre).

"To be completely honest I thought weight-loss groups like Slimming World were for women and expected them to be a bit cliquey – I couldn’t have been more wrong though, and now I recommend it to all my mates who want to lose weight too.

"If you told me a few years ago that I would be representing my local Slimming World group at the national finals of the Man of the Year competition, I would have laughed – I still can’t believe it.”

Gary, who joined Caroline’s Kimberley group weighing 24st 0.5lbs is now 15st 11.5lbs and says that the supportive environment of his Slimming World group has been key to his success.

David Keech weighed 18st and Gary Marshall weighed 24st 0.5lbs when they joined Slimming World

He said: “I was nervous walking through those doors for the first time and not really knowing what to expect but I wasn’t the only man there and everyone was warm and welcoming and we’re all at the group for the same reason – to lose weight.

"Going to group now just feels like a catch up with my friends, we motivate each other, share tips and recipe ideas and just support each other every step of the way.

“I thought losing weight would be very restrictive and that I’d always feel hungry, but I’ve been able to still enjoy my favourite meals like Sunday roasts and curries, I’ve just learnt how to prepare and cook them differently now.”