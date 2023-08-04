Mead Fest, the annual one-day festival from The Woodland Trust, will take over the historic Young People’s Forest site, near Shipley Park, Heanor, on Saturday, August 12.

It's an outdoor festival full of music, crafts and activities to celebrate what has been achieved over the last five years and the difference young volunteers are making for people, nature and the fight against climate change.

Elyse White, Forest Engagement and Education Assistant, said: “The emphasis of Mead Fest is on the young people because they are the next generation responsible for helping reduce climate change and that is more important now than ever.

The festival will feature live music from local upcoming performers for a variety of music tastes

"We want the local community to have fun, experience nature, and remember the event year after year.”

Sabaha Hussein, Mead Fest volunteer, said: “We want to engage with young people and get them to see how important it is to be involved in protecting our environment.”

Last year saw just under 500 people of all ages descend on Mead for the special event, and this year’s celebrations are going to be even bigger and even better, with 1,000 people expected to attend throughout the day.

There is entertainment for the whole family between noon and 3pm, children, and well-behaved adults, can get involved in activities including the amazing Rusticus interactive theatre, bungee running, a falconry display, sponge throwing, a nature trail, welly wanging and crafts, delivered by members of the Young People’s Forest Youth Forum and Young Volunteers.

There is also the opportunity to get involved in some Viking style activities, as they were one of the first inhabitants of the site.

This will be followed by live music from 3pm to 9pm, featuring local upcoming performers for a variety of music tastes, including Luna J, Mikey Foulds, Kirby Frost, and local talent from Derby College.

Older visitors can also make the most of yoga, the climbing wall, the chill-out zone and, for the first time, a bar serving alcohol to over-18s.

Day tickets are now available for £9 for adults and £5 for children, with family tickets costing just £22.