Super blue moon spotted in the sky with 'amazing' photo taken from Sutton
Paul Horton, marketing manager of Sutton-based company Taylor & Sons Transport, shared this epic photo of the super blue moon.
The photo captured the month’s extra full moon – following August’s earlier full moon on the first of the month.
Paul said: “Tonight’s blue moon looks amazing over Sutton.”
A super blue moon is when the moon is in its closest position to Earth, appearing brighter than normal.
But luckily, residents do not have to wait long to see it again as the next super blue moon will occur in 2037, just 14 years away.
Many believe the super blue moon to bring about luck, magic and spiritual power – holding the key to health, happiness and even wealth.
Whatever you believe, it is definitely hard to deny the moon’s beauty and brightness in our sky.