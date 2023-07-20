News you can trust since 1952
David Hodgkinson captured this outstanding close-up of a young fox standing in a field full of buttercups.David Hodgkinson captured this outstanding close-up of a young fox standing in a field full of buttercups.
Photos: Our talented readers captured these perfect moments in the area

Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
By Sharon Brandom
Published 21st Jul 2023, 00:00 BST

Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

This beautiful view, with gorgeous wild flowers, was snapped at Tithe Green Burial Ground, in Oxton, by Rosemary Weir.

1. Delightful view

Frank Queripel snapped this cracking close-up of a butterfly resting on the grass in Colliers Wood.

2. Gorgeous close-up

Jacqui Richmond from Newthorpe captured this stunning morning view of St Mary’s Church, in Greasley.

3. Idyllic view

This superb shot of a deer lazing in the shade at Wollaton Park was snapped by Janet Hughes.

4. Lazing in the shade

