Check out some of the latest shots sent in by our talented readers.
Here is a round-up of the new batch of snaps sent in by readers. If you would like to feature on this page, send in your photos, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Delightful view
This beautiful view, with gorgeous wild flowers, was snapped at Tithe Green Burial Ground, in Oxton, by Rosemary Weir. Photo: Rosemary Weir
2. Gorgeous close-up
Frank Queripel snapped this cracking close-up of a butterfly resting on the grass in Colliers Wood. Photo: Frank Queripel
3. Idyllic view
Jacqui Richmond from Newthorpe captured this stunning morning view of St Mary’s Church, in Greasley. Photo: Jacqui Richmond
4. Lazing in the shade
This superb shot of a deer lazing in the shade at Wollaton Park was snapped by Janet Hughes. Photo: Janet Hughes