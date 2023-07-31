News you can trust since 1952
Sunny and Whiskey: Meet the long-staying greyhounds of a Nottinghamshire charity rehoming retired racing hounds

Meet the two long-staying greyhounds at a Nottinghamshire rescue centre who are still looking for their retirement homes.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 31st Jul 2023, 13:49 BST- 2 min read

Crossing Cottage Greyhound Sanctuary, Sutton-On-Trent, is a small independent charity that has been established to ensure the long-term welfare of greyhounds.

Here are two of the charity’s long-staying residents.

Introducing Whiskey

Whiskey and Sunny. Photos: Karen Turner-Nash
Whiskey and Sunny. Photos: Karen Turner-Nash
“Being a large, black, male dog means the odds were unfortunately stacked against Whiskey finding his forever home,” said Karen Turner-Nash of the sanctuary.

Whisky ran the last of his 105 races back in October 2021 and joined the centre shortly after, making him the longest staying resident.

The ‘good boy’ is also the oldest dog in the kennels, having turned 6 in June.

Staff at the centre say he is a “truly lovely boy” who really deserves to enjoy his retirement in a comfortable home.

"He's a truly lovely boy who really deserves to enjoy his retirement in a comfortable home." Whiskey is pictured. Photo: Karen Turner-Nash
"He's a truly lovely boy who really deserves to enjoy his retirement in a comfortable home." Whiskey is pictured. Photo: Karen Turner-Nash

The ideal home for Whiskey will be with experienced hound owners, with no young children at home.

He can be homed with a female greyhound subject to successful introductions at the sanctuary.

Whiskey does have strong focus and a high prey drive.

He is a very clever boy though and has been doing really well in his sessions with the charity’s behaviourist.

Sunny is a busy, curious little dog and still a youngster at only four-years-old. Photo: Karen Turner-Nash
Sunny is a busy, curious little dog and still a youngster at only four-years-old. Photo: Karen Turner-Nash

The charity would like her to continue working with Whiskey and his new owners to help him settle into his new home and life outside the kennel environment.

Introducing Sunny

Sunny has been at the charity kennels for more than a year now, waiting for someone to choose her.

Staff at the sanctuary said they do not understand why she has not been rehomed as she is a lovely and curious young girl.

Sunny is described as a “busy, curious little dog and still a youngster at only four-years-old” – and she loves playing with her toys, receiving cuddles and fuss.

The ideal home for Sunny will be one where she has company for most of the day, with no young children at home.

She doesn't like sharing her space with another dog, so needs to be the only pet in the home.

How to get in touch with the charity

If readers would like more information about Whiskey, Sunny or any of our other hounds – see here, rgteastmidlands.co.uk/dogs-to-home/

Those interested can call Crossing Cottage Greyhound Sanctuary on 01636 822032, as visits to the kennels are by appointment only.

