Meet three dogs at Nottinghamshire’s Jerry Green branch who have been with the centre for the longest and are desperately in need of finding their forever homes.
Jerry Green Dog Rescue centre has been rescuing and rehoming dogs across the UK since 1961.
The charity’s Nottinghamshire site, on Warsop Lane, Blidworth, shared these adorable three dogs who have sadly been at the rescue the longest.
Lilly, Peaches and Pickles are not currently going through the meet and match process and are all available to be rehomed.
But each dog has so much to offer a new home and would “thrive” at the chance to find their forever home.
If readers have any questions about the Nottinghamshire dogs, email [email protected] or call 01623 792886.
1. Long-stays
Meet the long-stay trio. Pictured; Lilly, Pickles and Peaches. Photo: Jerry Green Nottinghamshire
2. Meet Lilly
A German Shepherd x Lab cross, aged six. Lilly is a sweet girl who can be sensitive to new people and noises. She likes company, so ideally is looking for someone to be around most of the day but has the potential to build up to two to four hours alone. Lilly is worried about other dogs and has varied reactions. She has been reactive, barking and pulling towards dogs when in the distance but also freezing and staring too. She is looking for quiet walks so as not to overwhelm her. She will need a secure garden with at least a six-foot fence and is looking for homes with children over 14. Photo: Jerry Green Nottinghamshire
3. Meet Pickles
Pickles is a three-year-old American bulldog. He is a super friendly boy who loves being around people and soaking up all the fuss. He is very clever and loves to learn new skills and tricks. Pickles is continuously building his confidence around dogs, and he currently whines and stares but has previously pulled towards dogs so is working on appropriate behaviours and is doing quite well. He is looking for a very secure garden as he could easily jump six-foot fences if he tried. Pickles is a large boy so experience with this breed is preferable and he can live with children over the age of 11. Photo: Jerry Green Nottinghamshire
4. Meet Peaches
Last but by no means least, here is Peaches. She is an adorable Saluki, aged two. Peaches is an excitable girl who is still young. She is looking for owners who are wanting to continue her training. She is currently working on her confidence around other dogs. She has made friends since being at the rescue and has gone out on walks with another dog. However, she has also been worried and reactive when unsure. She is doing really well with improving her skills. She does have a high prey drive so will chase rabbits and birds so cannot live with other pets. She was a stray prior to being at the centre, so requires a home with an understanding with helping with her toilet train while she settles in. She's a super friendly girl who loves to be around familiar people. Photo: Jerry Green Nottinghamshire