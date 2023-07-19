4 . Meet Peaches

Last but by no means least, here is Peaches. She is an adorable Saluki, aged two. Peaches is an excitable girl who is still young. She is looking for owners who are wanting to continue her training. She is currently working on her confidence around other dogs. She has made friends since being at the rescue and has gone out on walks with another dog. However, she has also been worried and reactive when unsure. She is doing really well with improving her skills. She does have a high prey drive so will chase rabbits and birds so cannot live with other pets. She was a stray prior to being at the centre, so requires a home with an understanding with helping with her toilet train while she settles in. She's a super friendly girl who loves to be around familiar people. Photo: Jerry Green Nottinghamshire