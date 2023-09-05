News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through

Summer is not over just yet as heatwave returns to Mansfield

Many consider September to be the start of the autumn season however it looks like we’re not done with summer just yet as a heatwave returns to Mansfield.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Sep 2023, 09:53 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Today (Tuesday, September 5) will be another dry day with long spells of sunshine.

Very warm inland but a fresh breeze taking the edge off the temperatures, particularly along the coast. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It will be staying clear for many through the evening, but areas of low cloud, mist and fog spreading in from the coast overnight will give a murky start for many.

Families enjoying the last days of school at Mansfield's Titchfield Park as the hot weather returnsFamilies enjoying the last days of school at Mansfield's Titchfield Park as the hot weather returns
Families enjoying the last days of school at Mansfield's Titchfield Park as the hot weather returns
Most Popular

Staying warm. Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, September 6) will see an early mist and low cloud burning back to the coast through the morning, then fine dry and very warm once again. Lighter winds. Maximum temperature 30 °C.

The rest of this week will be predominantly dry and very warm with long sunny spells throughout.

Some overnight mist and fog remains possible and the risk of a shower increases into the weekend.

Warm by night.

Read More
Mansfield residents are among the highest in the UK for lottery interest online
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mark Sidaway, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions with temperatures on the rise through the first half of this week.

"While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.”

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic is helping to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, and has pushed the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north.

"It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While the heat will likely peak on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will gradually decline into the weekend, though the southeast should retain the relative warmth the longest.

Mark said: “A cold front will begin to influence things from the northwest ahead of the weekend, bringing temperatures down and an increasing chance of rain for those in the west of Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

Related topics:MansfieldNorthern IrelandMet OfficeWalesEnglandScotland