Today (Tuesday, September 5) will be another dry day with long spells of sunshine.

Very warm inland but a fresh breeze taking the edge off the temperatures, particularly along the coast. Maximum temperature 28 °C.

It will be staying clear for many through the evening, but areas of low cloud, mist and fog spreading in from the coast overnight will give a murky start for many.

Staying warm. Minimum temperature 15 °C.

Tomorrow (Wednesday, September 6) will see an early mist and low cloud burning back to the coast through the morning, then fine dry and very warm once again. Lighter winds. Maximum temperature 30 °C.

The rest of this week will be predominantly dry and very warm with long sunny spells throughout.

Some overnight mist and fog remains possible and the risk of a shower increases into the weekend.

Warm by night.

Mark Sidaway, Met Office deputy chief meteorologist, said: “High pressure is situated to the southeast of the UK, which is bringing more settled conditions with temperatures on the rise through the first half of this week.

"While the highest temperatures are expected in the south, heatwave conditions are likely across much of England and Wales especially, with parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland also likely to see some unseasonably high temperatures.”

“An active tropical cyclone season in the North Atlantic is helping to amplify the pattern across the North Atlantic, and has pushed the jet stream well to the north of the UK, allowing some very warm air to be drawn north.

"It’s a marked contrast to the much of meteorological summer, when the UK was on the northern side of the jet stream with cooler air and more unsettled weather.”

While the heat will likely peak on Wednesday and Thursday, temperatures will gradually decline into the weekend, though the southeast should retain the relative warmth the longest.