News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Mansfield residents are among the highest in the UK for lottery interest online

A new study has revealed that the UK’s interest in the lottery has recently spiked and Mansfield is among the top five places with the most Google searches.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:33 BST- 1 min read

iGaming comparison site, Best New Bingo Sites, has analysed the average monthly searches for 198 Google search terms related to the lottery including ‘national lottery results’, ‘Euromillions results checker’ and ‘Thunderball numbers’ across 73 UK towns and cities.

These figures were then measured against the population size of each town and city to uncover which of them are most interested in the lottery.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mansfield ranks fifth, with an average of 53,147 monthly searches per 100,000 residents dedicated to the lottery.

UK searches for the lottery have increased by 1,398 per cent in the last 90 daysUK searches for the lottery have increased by 1,398 per cent in the last 90 days
UK searches for the lottery have increased by 1,398 per cent in the last 90 days
Most Popular
Read More
Opportunity for Mansfield businesses to find their new employees at jobs fair

Sue Dawson, head of content at Best New Bingo Sites, said: “This increased interest in the lottery may be in part attributed to rising living costs, which are causing more and more people to turn to the lottery in hopes of striking it big.”

Related topics:MansfieldGoogle