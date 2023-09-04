Mansfield residents are among the highest in the UK for lottery interest online

iGaming comparison site, Best New Bingo Sites, has analysed the average monthly searches for 198 Google search terms related to the lottery including ‘national lottery results’, ‘Euromillions results checker’ and ‘Thunderball numbers’ across 73 UK towns and cities.

These figures were then measured against the population size of each town and city to uncover which of them are most interested in the lottery.

Mansfield ranks fifth, with an average of 53,147 monthly searches per 100,000 residents dedicated to the lottery.

UK searches for the lottery have increased by 1,398 per cent in the last 90 days