Successful recruitment campaign sees 180 people join Sutton logistics company

The company partnered with DMW Logistics Limited to support its ambitious recruitment plans for the remainder of 2022 and has successfully found 180 people new roles with the logistics specialist in just four weeks.

All the jobs are based at DMW’s site in Sutton and are necessary to help the company prepare for its busy Christmas period.

DMW, which specialises in contract packing and delivery for a range of major high street retailers across the UK and Europe, needed temporary contract packing workers for the peak season. Additional roles such as logistics, warehouse and fork-lift truck drivers have been filled, and others remain available.

Dawid Strzelecki, senior account manager, Elena Ursache, senior account manager, and Richard Borland, head of On-Site

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thorn Baker managed the entire recruitment process, finding high quality staff for DMW following the successful renewal of its contract which was first awarded in 2021.

Thorn Baker has an established on-site recruitment team at DMW’s premises so that it can best serve the candidates working on site. The team includes Elene Ursache, Diana Ion and David Strzelecki, who all have a wealth of recruitment experience.

Matthew Dann from Thorn Baker said: “We were delighted to be selected as the preferred recruiter again and I look forward to building a long-term relationship with DMW.

"In a difficult recruitment market, I am pleased that the team has found suitable staff for DMW so quickly and that we will be on hand to support the company over its busy period in the run up to Christmas.”

Stefan Wilcockson, production manager at DMW, said: “We chose Thorn Baker as our preferred supplier again as even though last year proved very difficult for temporary staffing, we received high service levels throughout the year, and this year has been the same.”

Richard Borland, head of On-Site at Thorn Baker said: “There are still some roles available at DMW so I would encourage anyone looking for employment to get in touch and speak with us about the variety of roles available.